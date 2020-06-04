EXCLUSIVE: How Faulty Vehicles Hinder Troops As Top Military Commander Yakubu Killed By Boko Haram

Reports exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters shows that the military commander was killed after decimating Boko Haram camp in Doron Naira, an island in Lake Chad, and Nigerian border area of Baga.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 04, 2020

Details have emerged on how Boko Haram terrorists killed the Acting Commanding Officer, 401 Special Forces Brigade Signals of the Nigeria Army, Major K Yakubu, and wounded one soldier during an attack in Borno State on Tuesday.

Reports exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters shows that the military commander was killed after decimating Boko Haram camp in Doron Naira, an island in Lake Chad, and Nigerian border area of Baga.

SaharaReporters gathered that the troops advance was delayed as vehicles broke down which resulted in the burning of vehicle clutches and overheating of radiators.

The troops also had to stop many times to fix burst tires due to extremely harsh weather and sandy nature of the terrain, amongst others. 

The troops arrived at Doron Naira Village (N13° 11' 34.94 E13° 36' 52.61") on June 1 and cleared the partially deserted settlement. 

Items recovered included one x 120mm mortar base plate, one x Motorbike, one x BHT Flag, one Holy Qur'an, metal links for AA rounds and a roll of copper wire.

 Huts, fire trenches and other home utensils found at the hideout were destroyed before the withdrawal of the troops. 

Two Boko Haram terrorists were killed in the shootout. Other items captured include one x AA gun, 2 x AK47 rifles and assorted AA rounds. 

The troops were, however, attacked by the terrorists Tuesday at about 1530hr at coordinate N13° 11' 50.44" E13° 36' 51.44. Troops responded with overwhelming firepower, forcing the terrorists to withdraw. 

SaharaReporters gathered that an advance team arrived Baga Wednesday. .

“Casualty on troops/equipment are one Killed In Action (Maj K Yakubu - Acting CO 401SF Bn), One Wounded In Action soldier while one x COBRA APC, one x mini-workshop (Toyota Hilux) and one x ATEGO truck that could not be repaired or recovered was destroyed in the operation,” a source who was part of the operation told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Community, Hack Women, Children To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigeria’s Northern Governors Have Turned Killings, Banditry Into Business –President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Police Shunned Our Calls, We Relied On Military From Niger Republic When Bandits Struck, Katsina Residents Say
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency MEND Tells FG To Ignore Edwin Clark, Governor Okowa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Niger Delta Avengers Attack On Gas Pipelines Cause Shortage In Power Supply, VP Osinbajo Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Why I Visited Tinubu ― Obaseki
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ondo State Governor, Olumilua, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Plot To Stop Justice Dongban-Mensem As Nigeria’s Appeal Court President Thickens
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Senior Staff Of National Intelligence Agency Accuse DG Of Witch-hunt, Seeks Buhari’s Intervention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME George Floyd: Obama Addresses Americans, Asks Mayors To Review Use Of Force
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Akpabio, Got N300m Fence Construction Contract From NDDC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Jungle Justice Under Islamic Law By Yusha’u Sani Yankuzo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad