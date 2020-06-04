Katsina Governor, Masari, Orders All Civil Servants To Resume Work

The circular mandated Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of ministries, departments and agencies to ensure enforcing formulated guidelines and protocols for the resumption of work by the workers.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2020

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has directed all workers of the state and local government councils to resume work on a daily basis effective Monday, June 8.

In a memo signed by Permanent Secretary for Administration in the office of the state’s Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Lawal Ado Dutsinma, the resumption followed the lifting of all forms of ban and restrictions under lockdown in the state.  Kastina State Governor Bello Masari

The circular mandated Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of ministries, departments and agencies to ensure enforcing formulated guidelines and protocols for the resumption of work by the workers.

It further said all workers should be mandated to wear face masks at their duty post and ensure the enforcement of social and physical distancing in the offices.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Mosques, Churches In Lagos To Reopen From June 19
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Many Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Plateau State Refusing Isolation, Treatment —WHO Official
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ondo Records 8 New Cases, Total Rises To 36
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Directs Senior Civil Servants To Resume On Monday
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Twenty Four More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Owe Education, Health Ministries N101.98bn In Unmet Budget Promises —CML Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery Attack
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Kidnapping, Murdering Woman In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Orders DSS To Arrest Agency's Ex-Head Of Internal Audit
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Brags About Raping 12-year-old In His Shop, Says Police Cannot Arrest Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency EXCLUSIVE: How Faulty Vehicles Hinder Troops As Top Military Commander Yakubu Killed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mosques, Churches In Lagos To Reopen From June 19
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Suspects Arrested For Gang-raping 17-year-old Girl In Ekiti
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Plot To Stop Justice Dongban-Mensem As Nigeria’s Appeal Court President Thickens
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Yari Visits Osinbajo, Reacts To Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Fake Soldier Planning To Collect Death Benefits Of NAF Officer Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Katsina Killings: We Signed Peace Accord With Bandits To Avoid Loss Of Lives But They Betrayed Us, Governor Masari Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad