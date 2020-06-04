Katsina Governor, Masari, Orders All Civil Servants To Resume Work

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has directed all workers of the state and local government councils to resume work on a daily basis effective Monday, June 8.

In a memo signed by Permanent Secretary for Administration in the office of the state’s Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Lawal Ado Dutsinma, the resumption followed the lifting of all forms of ban and restrictions under lockdown in the state. Kastina State Governor Bello Masari

The circular mandated Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of ministries, departments and agencies to ensure enforcing formulated guidelines and protocols for the resumption of work by the workers.

It further said all workers should be mandated to wear face masks at their duty post and ensure the enforcement of social and physical distancing in the offices.



