Nigerian Lawmakers Reject Castration As Punishment For Rape

Members of Nigeria's House of Representatives have voted against castration as a form of punishment for sexual offenders in the country.



This came after a member, James Faleke, recommended that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated in response to rising cases across Nigeria.



In response, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked what would happen to an older female, who raped a younger male. House of Representatives



The voice vote conducted thereafter resulted in a unanimous "nay".



Instead of punishment for sex offenders, the House resolved that members should be dressed in black on the next legislative day in honor and solidarity for those, who had been raped.



Recall that an undergraduate of University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, was recently raped and killed inside a church where she went to study.



Similarly, Barakat Bello, a student of Science Laboratory Technology at the Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Ibadan, Oyo State, was attacked, raped, and stabbed to death at Akinyele area of Ibadan by yet to be identified men.



On Wednesday, SaharaReporters detailed how residents in Nguru area of Yobe State expressed anger after the Nigeria Police Force set free a man, who serially raped a seven-year-old refugee girl.