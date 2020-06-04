Three Police At Scene of George Floyd’s Death To Face Charges Of Aiding, Abetting

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Wednesday that his office is escalating the charges against Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, to second-degree-murder.

On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed face down in the street.

Ellison also announced charges osf aiding and abetting for the other three officers involved in the incident.

The three Minneapolis police at the scene of George Floyd’s death will, therefore, face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The police officers, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who helped restrain Floyd, and Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged.

Lane, 37, Kueng, 26, and Thao, 34, are now charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. See Also International Independent Autopsy Reveals Asphyxia Caused By Pinning Of George Floyd's Neck Caused His Death