Twenty Four More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2020

The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of 24 additional Coronavirus patients from its isolation centres having tested negative twice to the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Thursday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, a total of 952 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state isolation centres. 

He said, “Good people of Lagos State, today, 24 more COVID-19 patients fully recovered.

“Fifteen males and nine females – all Nigerians were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi and Lagos University Teaching Hospital isolation facilities to reunite with society.

“The patients, four from Onikan, one from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi and 18 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 952.”

 

