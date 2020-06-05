COVID-19: Ondo Records 8 New Cases, Total Rises To 36

Ondo State now has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with newly discovered eight cases.

Dr Wahab Adegbenro, Commissioner for Health in the state, told Sahara Reporters in an interview that three of the fresh cases were discovered on Thursday.

COVID-19 Test

He said the three cases were discovered in Akure, the state capital, nothing the patients would have contracted the virus through community transmission. One of the patients is a relative of a COVID-19 patient who died recently in the state.

Adegbenro explained that the five earlier cases, which were listed by the NCDC, were also recorded in Okitipupa and Odigbo local government areas of the state.

The commissioner disclosed that all the persons tested had been admitted and isolated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure for treatment.

According to him, the state is tracing no fewer than 160 persons who might have had contacts with those already infected with the disease.

While noting that the team was already on the field for line-listing and contacts tracing, Adegbenro expressed concerns that the figure might go up by the time the contacts of the fresh cases are completed.

He, however, raised the alarm over community transmission of the virus and appealed to residents to cooperate with the government by obeying all precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

"We are still appealing to the residents of the state to keep observing all precautionary measures to prevent the community spread of this virus,” he said.