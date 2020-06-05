COVID-19: Ondo Records 8 New Cases, Total Rises To 36

The state is tracing no fewer than 160 persons who might have had contacts with those already infected with the disease.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 05, 2020

Ondo State now has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with newly discovered eight cases.

Dr Wahab Adegbenro, Commissioner for Health in the state, told Sahara Reporters in an interview that three of the fresh cases were discovered on Thursday. 

COVID-19 Test Google

He said the three cases were discovered in Akure, the state capital, nothing the patients would have contracted the virus through community transmission. One of the patients is a relative of a COVID-19 patient who died recently in the state. 

Adegbenro explained that the five earlier cases, which were listed by the NCDC, were also recorded in Okitipupa and Odigbo local government areas of the state. 

The commissioner disclosed that all the persons tested had been admitted and isolated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure for treatment.

According to him, the state is tracing no fewer than 160 persons who might have had contacts with those already infected with the disease. 

While noting that the team was already on the field for line-listing and contacts tracing, Adegbenro expressed concerns that the figure might go up by the time the contacts of the fresh cases are completed.

He, however, raised the alarm over community transmission of the virus and appealed to residents to cooperate with the government by obeying all precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

"We are still appealing to the residents of the state to keep observing all precautionary measures to prevent the community spread of this virus,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Mosques, Churches In Lagos To Reopen From June 19
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Many Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Plateau State Refusing Isolation, Treatment —WHO Official
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Governor, Masari, Orders All Civil Servants To Resume Work
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigeria’s Women Affairs Ministry Distributes Sanitary Pads To Women, Girls To Cushion Effects Of Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Directs Senior Civil Servants To Resume On Monday
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Yari Visits Osinbajo, Reacts To Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Kidnapping, Murdering Woman In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Nigeria's Presidential Villa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery Attack
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Katsina Killings: We Signed Peace Accord With Bandits To Avoid Loss Of Lives But They Betrayed Us, Governor Masari Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Nominates Okonjo-Iweala To Head World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Fake Soldier Planning To Collect Death Benefits Of NAF Officer Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Brags About Raping 12-year-old In His Shop, Says Police Cannot Arrest Him
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.5 Billion Road Project: Group Condemns Shoddy Job By Contractor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mosques, Churches In Lagos To Reopen From June 19
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Abba Kyari's Burial: Activists Berate Chief Judge For Hiding Criminal Case Files Of Top Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad