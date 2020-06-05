COVID-19: We Might Be Forced To Lock Down Ondo Again If Cases Persist, Says State Government

According to him, the COVID-19 Committee was ready to meet with Muslim and other religious leaders in the state to enlighten them more on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2020

As cases of COVID-19 continue to be on the increase in Nigeria, the Ondo State Government on Friday said it could be forced to lock down the state if residents keep flouting safety guidelines put in place to prevent a spread of the virus.

Doyin Odebowale, Chairman of the state’s Special Task Force on COVID-19 Enforcement and Compliance, stated this in an interview in Akure, the state capital, on Friday.

Odebowale, who visited some mosques in the state during their Jumat service, said many of the worshippers were not thoroughly observing the social distancing directive.

According to him, the COVID-19 Committee was ready to meet with Muslim and other religious leaders in the state to enlighten them more on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.   Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said, "We have been engaging the leadership and we hope there will be another engagement.

"We expect them to improve. There was not much social distancing and we are not satisfied.

"We are getting more cases and we are not happy. We don't want a situation where government will lock down the state again. If it continues, the government will lock down the state."

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, told SaharaReporters that the government was concerned about community transmission of the virus among residents.

He said that over 160 persons, who might have come in contact with the three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, were currently being traced.

Ondo State has recorded four deaths and discharged 21 patients while eight persons are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure, for the virus.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Woman Collapses On Abuja Bridge, Vomits Blood
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Will Run Out Of Bed Space In Three Weeks If We Keep Recording High COVID-19 Cases –Health Commissioner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Will Run Out Of Bed Space In Three Weeks If We Keep Recording High COVID-19 Cases –Health Commissioner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Insists State Is COVID-19 Free, Lifts Lockdown In Kabba/Bunu LGA
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Poor, Vulnerable, PWDs Left Behind As States Adopt Online Teaching
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mosques, Churches In Lagos To Reopen From June 19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Fire Guts Nigeria's Presidential Villa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Director General Of Nigeria's Lottery Commission, Gbajabiamila, In Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Anti-graft Agencies Yet To Act On Petition Against Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Yari Visits Osinbajo, Reacts To Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International George Floyd: Mayor Of Washington Paints Black Lives Matter On Street Leading To White House
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Nominates Okonjo-Iweala To Head World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Woman Collapses On Abuja Bridge, Vomits Blood
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Diverted Almost N1bn To Bank Account Of Agency's Head Of Finance
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Ambode’s Humiliation: Will Obaseki Follow Suit? By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Man Who Led Group That Beat Up Nigerian Activist, Deji Adeyanju, In Abuja During Peaceful Protest, Leads #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Protest In FCT
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Kidnapping, Murdering Woman In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Katsina Killings: We Signed Peace Accord With Bandits To Avoid Loss Of Lives But They Betrayed Us, Governor Masari Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad