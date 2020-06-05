George Floyd: Mayor Of Washington Paints Black Lives Matter On Street Leading To White House

Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington DC, America's capital, has painted the street leading to the White House with giant Black Lives Matter text.

The move comes days after United States President, Donald Trump, ordered the U.S Park Police and National Guard troops to disperse peaceful protesters outside the White House so he could walk out of the place to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op in which he held up a Bible.

Protesters have been converging on the street for more than a week to protest racial inequality and excessive use of force by the police after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed by an officer.

In a Twitter post on Friday to commemorate the birthday of Breonna Taylor, another black man, who died in the hands of police, Bowser said the act was out of determination to make America a great land.

She said, "Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let us stand with determination. Determination to make America the land it ought to be."

The mayor has also renamed the street Black Lives Matter Plaza.

She added, "The section of 16th Street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”.

