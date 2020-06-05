Nigerian Activist Arrested By Police Over Post On Twitter, Martin Obono, Released

A Nigerian activist, Martin Obono, who was earlier arrested for a post he shared on Twitter, has been released by the police.

Obono was arrested for a tweet where he accused the police of trying to truncate a rape case involving his clients.

In a chat with SaharaReporters on Friday evening, Obono, said, “I’ve been released but they want me to sign bail. I’ve been contesting it. But the human right chairman is now here. Deji signed the sheet of paper but I refused to the whatever charge they said.”

The matter is with the Zone 7 police in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.