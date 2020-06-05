Nigerian Activist Arrested By Police Over Post On Twitter, Martin Obono, Released

Obono was arrested for a tweet where he accused the police of trying to truncate a rape case involving his clients.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2020

A Nigerian activist, Martin Obono, who was earlier arrested for a post he shared on Twitter, has been released by the police.

Obono was arrested for a tweet where he accused the police of trying to truncate a rape case involving his clients. 

In a chat with SaharaReporters on Friday evening, Obono, said, “I’ve been released but they want me to sign bail. I’ve been contesting it. But the human right chairman is now here. Deji signed the sheet of paper but I refused to the whatever charge they said.”

The matter is with the Zone 7 police in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Kidnapping, Murdering Woman In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Appeal Court Orders Kaduna Government To Pay Audu Maikori N10.5m
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Human Rights Protesters Storm Force Headquarters In Abuja To Demand Justice For Rape Victims
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Wife Of United States Policeman Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Till He Died Files For Divorce
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Fire Guts Nigeria's Presidential Villa
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Director General Of Nigeria's Lottery Commission, Gbajabiamila, In Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Anti-graft Agencies Yet To Act On Petition Against Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Yari Visits Osinbajo, Reacts To Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International George Floyd: Mayor Of Washington Paints Black Lives Matter On Street Leading To White House
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Nominates Okonjo-Iweala To Head World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Woman Collapses On Abuja Bridge, Vomits Blood
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Diverted Almost N1bn To Bank Account Of Agency's Head Of Finance
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Ambode’s Humiliation: Will Obaseki Follow Suit? By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Man Who Led Group That Beat Up Nigerian Activist, Deji Adeyanju, In Abuja During Peaceful Protest, Leads #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Protest In FCT
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Kidnapping, Murdering Woman In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Katsina Killings: We Signed Peace Accord With Bandits To Avoid Loss Of Lives But They Betrayed Us, Governor Masari Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad