Ondo Students Ask Governor Akeredolu To Reverse Increment In Tuition Fees



Students of tertiary institutions in Ondo State have called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to reduce the hike in tuition fees in government-owned schools in the state.

The students said the situation had forced many of them to drop out of school.

In a statement by Akinteye Babatunde, NANS JCC Ondo Axis, and Kikiowo Ayode, President of National Association of Ondo State Students, the students decried the deteriorating state of building on campuses of various academic institutions in the state, adding that it was affecting learning.

Rotimi Akeredolu

The statement reads, "The plight of students under the present government has increased astronomically

"The governor since assumption of office increased tuition fee from an average of N30,000 to N150,000 in Akungba and from N70,000 to N150,000 and even N200,000 in Osustech.

"We unequivocally demand the reversal of tuition fees increased.

"This has led to thousands of students dropping out of various academic pursuits."

