BREAKING: Former OSOPADEC Chairman, Omojuwa, Is Dead

A family source, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Omojuwa suddenly developed a "strange sickness" on Thursday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2020

A former Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission,   Adewale Omojuwa, is dead.

Omojuwa died on Saturday morning after he was rushed to a hospital in Ondo following a brief illness.

A family source, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Omojuwa suddenly developed a "strange sickness" on Thursday. 

He said, "Unfortunately, he died this morning around 9:00am, the entire family is in a sorrowful mood.

"His death is just too shocking to us and nobody was expecting the sickness would take his life."

Until his death, Omojuwa was the Director-General of the Campaign Organisation of Jimi Odimayo, one of the aspirants for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

