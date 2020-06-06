BREAKING: Former OSOPADEC Chairman, Omojuwa, Is Dead

A former Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Adewale Omojuwa, is dead.
Omojuwa died on Saturday morning after he was rushed to a hospital in Ondo following a brief illness.
A family source, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Omojuwa suddenly developed a "strange sickness" on Thursday.
He said, "Unfortunately, he died this morning around 9:00am, the entire family is in a sorrowful mood.
"His death is just too shocking to us and nobody was expecting the sickness would take his life."
Until his death, Omojuwa was the Director-General of the Campaign Organisation of Jimi Odimayo, one of the aspirants for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the state.