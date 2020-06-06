COVID-19 Dealt Seriously With Us, Nigerian Private Jet Operators Say

Private Jet operators in Nigeria under the banner of Private Jets Nigeria have lamented the economic loss they suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nigeria had shut down it's airports to local and international flights to stop the spread of Coronavirus.



Omotade Lepe, Chief Operating Officer of the association, said during a Facebook live meeting that operators had lost at least $5bn.



He said, “COVID-19 has dealt seriously with the aviation sector generally but for the private jet operators, we can say we have lost over five billion dollars while the pandemic ravaged the world."



The official said that the association had put in place some measures to revamp the business post-COVID-19 in order to recover some lost revenue, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.



“The private jet business does not ordinarily warrant marketing but in view of the business outlook now, we will be reaching out to improve patronage. We are going to stop our previous attitude of ‘our customers know us’ and take our services to the customers,” he explained.



Lepe further said that in line with the requirements of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the private jet operators would ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in addition to some other safety rules.



“Private jets give room for automatic social distancing as against commercial flights,” he said, adding that mandatory temperature checks, use of face masks, sanitisers, among other protocols would be enforced when flight operations resume later this month.