COVID-19 Patient Who Escaped From Imo State Arrested In Ondo

The patient was apprehended at the popular Oja Oba Market in Akure on Saturday. The woman was apprehended from where she was selling second-hand clothing inside the market.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2020

Members of Ondo State Special Task Force on COVID-19 have arrested a Coronavirus patient, who escaped from Imo State to Akure in Ondo State. 

The patient was apprehended at the popular Oja Oba Market in Akure on Saturday. 

The woman was apprehended from where she was selling second-hand clothing inside the market.

Commissioner for Health in Ondo, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the arrest of the patient when contacted by SaharaReporters.  Medical Gear Google

He said, "Both the Imo and Ondo governments mounted some surveillance on her and she was eventually picked up today."

Speaking further, Wahab said contact tracing of the patient’s family, friends and neighbours had begun.

He added that those, who might have transacted business with the woman, were already being traced to avoid the community transmission of the virus. 

It was gathered that the patient had been isolated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure.

 

Saharareporters, New York

