Lagos Discharges 42 More COVID-19 Patients

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement on Saturday that 994 patients had now been discharged from the isolation centres.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2020

The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 42 more Coronavirus patients after they tested negative twice to the virus.

He said, “42 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 11 females and 31 males have been discharged from our isolation facilities today (Saturday) to reunite with the society. 

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 11 from Lekki isolation centres were discharged today after testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 994, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

