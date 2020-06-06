Lagos Discharges 42 More COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 42 more Coronavirus patients after they tested negative twice to the virus.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement on Saturday that 994 patients had now been discharged from the isolation centres.

He said, “42 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 11 females and 31 males have been discharged from our isolation facilities today (Saturday) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 11 from Lekki isolation centres were discharged today after testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 994, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

