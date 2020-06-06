Sixteen Persons Jailed In Ogun Over Internet Fraud

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2020

Sixteen Internet fraudsters have been sent to jail for criminal impersonation and possession of documents containing false pretences by Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement, Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, said the convicts, who are in their mid 20s, all pleaded guilty to one-count charge of impersonation filed in separate motions against them by the Ibadan zonal office of the agency.

The convicts, who are in their mid 20s, are Ajibola Ibikunle; Victor Solomon Osahun; Adeniyi Afeez Adebayo; Enitan Babajide Ganiu, Ashore Gbogbo Ayo and Sobayo Oladapo. 

Others are Odebode Abiola Jamiu; Dairo Emmanuel Olajide; Stephen Mathew; Hussain Abdulkabir; Ayanniyi Quadri Ayansegun; Ajibike Kehinde Segun; Ibironke Tomiwa Emmanuel; Agboola Olanrewanju Shakiru, Abdulrauf Adam Opeyemi and Akinlabi Royal Ebube.

A breakdown of their prison sentences showed that Odebode was sentenced to two months; Ajibola, Osahun, Adebayo, Enitan, Ashore, Matthew, Ajibike and Akinlabi were sentenced to three months each, while Ayanniyi, Sobayo, Ibironke and Abdulrauf bagged four months each.

Dairo and Abdulkabir were handed six months jail term each, while Agboola was sentenced to 11 months’ imprisonment. 

The convicts will forfeit all items recovered from them to the Nigerian Government and also “restituted sundry sums to their respective victims”.

 

