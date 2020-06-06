Sokoto Discharges All 101 COVID-19 Patients In Its Isolation Centres

The Sokoto State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 has discharged the remaining five patients from the state’s isolation centres.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Friday.

Inname confirmed the discharge of the patients, which he said were the last batch of patients from the total number of 115 positive cases in the state.

The total number of discharged patients so far from the state isolation centres has now moved to 101, while the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state remains 14.

He said that the patients were from eight local government areas of the state.

The commissioner said that the committee’s activities would continue as many test results were still pending.