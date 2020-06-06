Thirty COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja

Thirty COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Abuja have been discharged after making full recovery from the infection.

Mohammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, broke the news on Saturday, noting that the total number of discharged patients in the nation’s capital had risen to 245.

He said, “Dear FCT residents, I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged additional thirty (30) #COVID19 patients from our treatment facilities in the FCT.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245. #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility.”

Abuja has the third-highest cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.