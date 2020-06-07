11 Almajiris Deported From Kaduna Test Positive For COVID-19 In Sokoto

The state’s task force disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2020

The Sokoto State Government has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the state after discharging a total of 101 patients and recording 14 deaths.

The state’s task force disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said out of 33 almajiri children repatriated to the state from Kaduna, 11 tested positive for Coronavirus. 

The statement reads, “Sokoto State Task Force on COVID-19 received 33 repatriated almajiris on June 4,2020 from Zaria, Kaduna State.

“All 33 almajiris are currently quarantined at the state's NYSC Orientation Camp, Wamakko. On their date of arrival, all their samples were collected.

“Unfortunately, 11 out of 33 samples collected tested positive for COVID-19.

“The public, particularly Sokoto State people, should note that these almajiris had not made contact with their families.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Will Run Out Of Bed Space In Three Weeks If We Keep Recording High COVID-19 Cases –Health Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Patient Who Escaped From Imo State Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Sokoto Discharges All 101 COVID-19 Patients In Its Isolation Centres
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH No Fixed Date For Reopening Of Schools, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Business COVID-19 Dealt Seriously With Us, Nigerian Private Jet Operators Say
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News MURIC Warns Miyetti Allah Against Divisive Statements
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Engage Nigerian Troops In Gunfight Around Maiduguri
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman Arrested In Anambra Over Possession Of Unlicensed Gun
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME 13-year-old Girl Drugged, Gang-raped By Four Men In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker Apologises To Women Over Rape Comments
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Young Lady Raped, Killed In Her Apartment In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights SARS Officers Arrest, Torture Man To Death, Deposit Corpse In Morgue Without Family’s Knowledge In Edo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Personal Assistant To Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo, In Police Custody For Alleged Forgery
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Will Run Out Of Bed Space In Three Weeks If We Keep Recording High COVID-19 Cases –Health Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics CACOL Berates Senate President For Leading Delegation On Solidarity Visit To Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad