BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap President Of Customary Court In Taraba State

A family member told SaharaReporters that the Shidda was whisked away in the early hours of Monday at his residence in Jalingo, the state capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

President of Customary Court in Taraba State, Justice Donatus Yantau Shidda, has been kidnapped, SaharaReporters can report.

A family member told SaharaReporters that the Shidda was whisked away in the early hours of Monday at his residence in Jalingo, the state capital. 

The source said, "He was forcefully removed around 5:00am on Monday, leaving his wife crying."

Spokesperson for the Taraba State Police Command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident when contacted by our correspondent.

The kidnappers have yet to contact the family.

