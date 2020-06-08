BREAKING: Nigeria Records 315 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced the confirmation of 315 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12801.

NCDC made the announcement through its Twitter handle on Monday night.

Also, seven deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 361.

The agency said, “315 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; Lagos- 128, FCT-34, Rivers- 32, Edo- 28, Oyo- 22, Kaduna- 20, Gombe- 13, Ogun- 8, Plateau- 5, Delta- 7, Kwara- 7, Kano- 5, Bauchi- 4 and 2 in Katsina.

“12801 cases of ‪#COVID19 Nigeria.

Discharged: 4040, deaths: 361”