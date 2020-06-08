BREAKING: Nigeria Records 315 New COVID-19 Cases

"Lagos- 128, FCT-34, Rivers- 32, Edo- 28, Oyo- 22, Kaduna- 20, Gombe- 13, Ogun- 8, Plateau- 5, Delta- 7, Kwara- 7, Kano- 5, Bauchi- 4 and 2 in Katsina."

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced the confirmation of 315 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12801.

NCDC made the announcement through its Twitter handle on Monday night.

Also, seven deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 361.  SaharaReporters Media

The agency said, “315 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; Lagos- 128, FCT-34, Rivers- 32, Edo- 28, Oyo- 22, Kaduna- 20, Gombe- 13, Ogun- 8, Plateau- 5, Delta- 7, Kwara- 7, Kano- 5, Bauchi- 4 and 2 in Katsina.

“12801 cases of ‪#COVID19 Nigeria. 

Discharged: 4040, deaths: 361”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Schools May Reopen In Nigeria When Interstate Travel Ban Is Lifted, Minister Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Index COVID-19 Case Only Suffered From Bee Sting, He Was Discharged Without Seeing His Result —Information Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Cases Worsening Globally –WHO
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Recovery Rate In Africa Increases After Lifting Restrictions
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Schools May Reopen In Nigeria When Interstate Travel Ban Is Lifted, Minister Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker, Nwaoboshi, Disowns 11 Companies Used For Fake Contracts In NDDC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nasarawa Governor Sacks Secretary To State Government Over Alleged Incompetence, Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Former US Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd Granted $1.25m Bail At First Court Appearance
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, Dies
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of N827m Belonging To NDDC Contractor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad