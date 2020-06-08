COVID-19: Cleric Dies Of Coronavirus In Ondo As Journalist, Nurse, American Returnee Test Positive

The cleric died while receiving medical treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital along Igbatoro Road in Akure, the state capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

A 59-year-old clergyman has died of Coronavirus in Ondo State.

A journalist, nurse and an American returnee were among 19 persons that tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who made the disclosure on Monday while briefing journalists on the update by his government in battling the spread of the disease, said the rise in the number of cases was alarming.

Akeredolu noted that the cleric had travelled to Lagos where he developed difficulty in breathing before he returned to Akure and his blood sample collected for testing.

He explained that the 19 fresh cases brought the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the state to 43.

Akeredolu said 22 patients, who had been treated and recovered from the virus, have been discharged by the state government.

The governor also added that 14 persons were still on admission at the IDH receiving treatment while seven deaths had been recorded.

He said, "What these tell us is that COVID -19 is fully here with us and that community transmission is now a reality.

"Indeed, worse days seem to be approaching faster than we probably anticipated.

"As a people, we must make a choice now, between life and death, between health and wealth and between stability and unhappiness.

"The threat level remains high while the danger of undesirable eventualities are here with us every day."

