Delta State Doctors To Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kidnap Of Colleague By Gunmen Who Disguised As Patients

The notice for the indefinite strike action was contained in a statement signed by the Delta State Chairman of NMA, Ekeneam Omo, and the secretary, Jude Ugbechie.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 08, 2020

Doctors under the aegis of Nigerian Medical Association, Delta State chapter, have been directed to proceed on an indefinite strike on Monday, June 8, to protest the kidnap of one of their colleagues by yet to be identified gunmen.

The Delta State NMA is mobilizing its members to commence the phased withdrawal of service and peaceful protest walk today.

It will be recalled that Wisdom Iboyitete, a Principal Medical Officer, was kidnapped on June 1, 2020, at the General Hospital, Ojobo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State by gunmen who pretended to be patients.

The National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) had since June 1 declared indefinite strike across the state.

The notice for the indefinite strike action was contained in a statement signed by the Delta State Chairman of NMA, Ekeneam Omo, and the secretary, Jude Ugbechie.

The NMA condemned in strong terms the kidnapping of the medical doctor, lamenting that its members have become endangered species in the hands of criminal elements across the state.

While expressing disappointment over what it called the reign of "kidnapping, robbery, herdsmen killing and insecurity" in the state, the NMA lambasted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over his failure to secure the lives of Deltans and their properties despite the huge amount being received every month as security votes.

The statement reads in parts, “The events of the last five days have been very traumatic for us and to the immediate family in particular. The silence of the state government, the Ministry of Health and the Hospitals Management Board since the incident occurred is worrisome.

"This unfortunate incident has brought to the fore once again the need for the government to provide adequate security in our hospitals. In addition to kidnapping, we have had incessant cases of harassment and assault of healthcare workers by patients, patient’s relatives and host communities within the hospital premises while discharging their duties.

“We have had countless cases of the kidnap of doctors in the past but for them to now come in the guise of being patients in need of emergency care in the wee hours of the night is, to say the least, the height of desecration of the noble profession by taking advantage of our humane disposition to duty. How will we answer emergency calls at night when kidnappers now pose as patients?"

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the abductors of Iboyitete had last week reached out to his family and demanded a N10 million ransom but later reduced it to N5 million.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Directs Deputy To Act
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights SARS Officers Arrest, Torture Man To Death, Deposit Corpse In Morgue Without Family’s Knowledge In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Discharges 35 More COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH ANALYSIS: NCDC’s Five-year Budget Reveals Inconsistencies, Questionable Projects
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH No Fixed Date For Reopening Of Schools, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Miyetti Allah President Denies Making Statement That Fulani Will Rule Nigeria Forever
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IPOB Using “Christian Genocide” Allegation To Wage War Against Nigerian State – Presidency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Losing War Against Insecurity Because Of International Politics – Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Witch Burning: Victims Cry For Justice
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion What No One Will Tell You About Racism In Canada By Samuel Osho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Directs Deputy To Act
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad