Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, Dies

Abubakar Tsav, a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos, has passed away.

According to a family source, he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, at the age of 81.

Confirming the incident in a social media post on Monday, his daughter, Heiress Ramatu Weren, said, "I just lost my dad, may his soul rest in eternal peace and glory.

"Daddy we all prayed and believed God for your recovery and we saw improvement but this is God’s will. All I can say is I thank God for your life."

Tsav investigated the letter bomb that killed Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa, on October 19, 1986.