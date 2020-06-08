Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, Dies

According to a family source, he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, at the age of 81.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

Abubakar Tsav, a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos, has passed away. 

According to a family source, he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, at the age of 81. 

Confirming the incident in a social media post on Monday, his daughter, Heiress Ramatu Weren, said, "I just lost my dad, may his soul rest in eternal peace and glory. 

"Daddy we all prayed and believed God for your recovery and we saw improvement but this is God’s will. All I can say is I thank God for your life." 

Tsav investigated the letter bomb that killed Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa, on October 19, 1986.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Witch Burning: Victims Cry For Justice
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Using “Christian Genocide” Allegation To Wage War Against Nigerian State – Presidency
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Losing War Against Insecurity Because Of International Politics – Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police COVID-19: Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Unveils New Operational Guidelines
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad