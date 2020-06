The Kaduna State Government has discharged four COVID-19 patients after recovery.

This was as the government announced that it had confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The government said that of the 20 cases, 13 were recorded in Zaria.

"Four patients are due for discharge.

"20 out of 156 samples tested have returned positive.

"The new cases are from Zaria (13), Kaduna North (5) and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari," the government said.