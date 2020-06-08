Kano Discharges 35 More COVID-19 Patients

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

The Kano State Government has discharged 35 more COVID-19 patients in the state after they recovered from the virus.

The state’s Ministry of Health announced this in a tweet on its Twitter handle, @KNSMOH, late Sunday night.

The ministry also announced that the state recorded two fresh cases of the dreaded virus. 

It also stated that the state now had a total number of 450 discharged patients, with 501 active cases.

The tweet reads, “COVID19 Kano Update as at 11:50pm 7th June 2020.

“2 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in the state.

“35 additional COVID19 Kano patients were discharged after showing full recovery.”

Saharareporters, New York

