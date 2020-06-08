Nigeria Losing War Against Insecurity Because Of International Politics – Senate President Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has attributed the inability of the Nigerian military and other security outfits to contain the disturbing nation’s insecurity to international politics.

He said international politics was slowing down efforts aimed at acquiring sophisticated machinery needed by the security agencies to do their jobs.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

Lawan spoke on Sunday in an interview with journalists ahead of the first anniversary of the Ninth Senate, which comes up on Thursday.

He explained that efforts to buy equipment for the Nigerian armed forces were usually frustrated by international politics with the requests taking longer than expected.

He said the country’s security system was currently overstretched, adding that more resources are needed to tackle insecurity.

He said, “To some extent, we are suffering from international politics. I know that in our efforts to try to buy spare parts for jets, they may write to a certain foreign government and it will take six to nine months while another country will write to the same government and maybe get it in one or two months.

“So, something is not right, but that’s to say that it’s now one of our challenges that we will continue to engage with countries that we feel don’t understand what we are doing here.”