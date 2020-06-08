Nigeria Losing War Against Insecurity Because Of International Politics – Senate President Lawan

He said the country’s security system was currently overstretched, adding that more resources are needed to tackle insecurity.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 08, 2020

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has attributed the inability of the Nigerian military and other security outfits to contain the disturbing nation’s insecurity to international politics.

He said international politics was slowing down efforts aimed at acquiring sophisticated machinery needed by the security agencies to do their jobs.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

Lawan spoke on Sunday in an interview with journalists ahead of the first anniversary of the Ninth Senate, which comes up on Thursday.

He explained that efforts to buy equipment for the Nigerian armed forces were usually frustrated by international politics with the requests taking longer than expected.

He said the country’s security system was currently overstretched, adding that more resources are needed to tackle insecurity.

He said, “To some extent, we are suffering from international politics. I know that in our efforts to try to buy spare parts for jets, they may write to a certain foreign government and it will take six to nine months while another country will write to the same government and maybe get it in one or two months.

“So, something is not right, but that’s to say that it’s now one of our challenges that we will continue to engage with countries that we feel don’t understand what we are doing here.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Personal Assistant To Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo, In Police Custody For Alleged Forgery
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Miyetti Allah President Denies Making Statement That Fulani Will Rule Nigeria Forever
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Using “Christian Genocide” Allegation To Wage War Against Nigerian State – Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Let Us See Evidence When You Kill Bandits, Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun PDP Calls For Investigation Into $250,000 Bribery Allegation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Personal Assistant To Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo, In Police Custody For Alleged Forgery
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Miyetti Allah President Denies Making Statement That Fulani Will Rule Nigeria Forever
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What No One Will Tell You About Racism In Canada By Samuel Osho
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News MURIC Warns Miyetti Allah Against Divisive Statements
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Using “Christian Genocide” Allegation To Wage War Against Nigerian State – Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ondo University Lecturer Slumps, Dies Inside Own Apartment
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Let Us See Evidence When You Kill Bandits, Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Electrocuted In Abuja While Cutting Tree
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad