Nigerian Government Declares June 12 Public Holiday To Commemorate Country’s Democracy

Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, made the announcement on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

The Nigerian Government has declared June 12 as a public holiday to commemorate Democracy Day.

Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, made the announcement on Monday.

He hailed Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora for embracing democracy as the system of governance in the country. 

A statement by Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent secretary of Ministry of Interior, said, “Ogbeni Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure the realisation of the democratic ideals which these patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.  Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

"The minister who reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government's commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians, advised them further, to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.

"He reiterated the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities."

June 12 is symbolic in Nigeria’s history after what is described as the country’s freest and fairest election was conducted on that day in 1993.

Business tycoon, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, won on the platform of the Social Democratic Party but the result of the election was annulled by the military regime of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, Dies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Witch Burning: Victims Cry For Justice
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Using “Christian Genocide” Allegation To Wage War Against Nigerian State – Presidency
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Losing War Against Insecurity Because Of International Politics – Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad