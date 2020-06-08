Nigerian Government Declares June 12 Public Holiday To Commemorate Country’s Democracy

The Nigerian Government has declared June 12 as a public holiday to commemorate Democracy Day.

Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, made the announcement on Monday.

He hailed Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora for embracing democracy as the system of governance in the country.

A statement by Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent secretary of Ministry of Interior, said, “Ogbeni Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure the realisation of the democratic ideals which these patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

"The minister who reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government's commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians, advised them further, to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.

"He reiterated the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities."

June 12 is symbolic in Nigeria’s history after what is described as the country’s freest and fairest election was conducted on that day in 1993.

Business tycoon, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, won on the platform of the Social Democratic Party but the result of the election was annulled by the military regime of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.