Ondo 2020: Over 372, 888 Permanent Voter Cards Yet To Be Collected In State, Says Resident Electoral Commissioner

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ondo State has said 372, 888 permanent voter cards are yet to be collected by their owners ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Rufus Akeju, said the PVCs are pending at the commission's head office in Akure, the capital city, despite several announcements in the media asking owners to come forward for collection.

Akeju explained that only 1, 478, 460 people, who had collected their PVCs out of the pending ones, were eligible to vote in the forthcoming governorship poll. Permanent Voter Cards

According to him, INEC had also been able to identify and delete names of dead persons from the state's voters register in order to have a free list.

The REC, "We are going to put in place all necessary precautionary measures as prescribed by health officials and the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 during the conduct of the election."

He further stated that INEC will soon publish all documents containing necessary guidelines for the conduct of the governorship election in the state.