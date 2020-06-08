Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Bans Football Viewing Centers To Curb Coronavirus Spread

The governor on Monday said a spike in COVID-19 cases necessitated the ban.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, has banned all football viewing centers in the state for violating restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The governor on Monday said a spike in COVID-19 cases necessitated the ban.

He said, “All residents are encouraged to practise, more than before, social and physical distancing, use of face masks, hand washing and travel restriction.  Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

“All football viewing centres are hereby banned from operations until further notice. All religious organisations are to further ensure stringent implementation of the agreed guidelines for worship.

“All our earlier regulations about operations of the main and community markets will be revisited in which case law enforcement agencies and the Governor’s Task Force will ensure full enforcement.”

Akeredolu also directed that all the people that had patronised the woman ( 43rd case), who was just discovered to have contacted the disease at Oja Oba market, Akure, should report themselves to the COVID-19 Team of the state government in their own interest.

He added, “I urge you to call on our toll-free numbers so you can get immediate help. There is no shame in illness and there can be no reproach in seeking and getting healing."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Schools May Reopen In Nigeria When Interstate Travel Ban Is Lifted, Minister Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Cases Worsening Globally –WHO
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Cleric Dies Of Coronavirus In Ondo As Journalist, Nurse, American Returnee Test Positive
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Directs Deputy To Act
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, Dies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Schools May Reopen In Nigeria When Interstate Travel Ban Is Lifted, Minister Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker, Nwaoboshi, Disowns 11 Companies Used For Fake Contracts In NDDC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of N827m Belonging To NDDC Contractor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Former US Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd Granted $1.25m Bail At First Court Appearance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad