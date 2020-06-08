Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Bans Football Viewing Centers To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, has banned all football viewing centers in the state for violating restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.



The governor on Monday said a spike in COVID-19 cases necessitated the ban.



He said, “All residents are encouraged to practise, more than before, social and physical distancing, use of face masks, hand washing and travel restriction. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu



“All football viewing centres are hereby banned from operations until further notice. All religious organisations are to further ensure stringent implementation of the agreed guidelines for worship.



“All our earlier regulations about operations of the main and community markets will be revisited in which case law enforcement agencies and the Governor’s Task Force will ensure full enforcement.”



Akeredolu also directed that all the people that had patronised the woman ( 43rd case), who was just discovered to have contacted the disease at Oja Oba market, Akure, should report themselves to the COVID-19 Team of the state government in their own interest.



He added, “I urge you to call on our toll-free numbers so you can get immediate help. There is no shame in illness and there can be no reproach in seeking and getting healing."