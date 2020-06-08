Rise Up For Your Right, Stop Waiting For Messiahs, Kingsley Moghalu Tells Nigerians

Moghalu said the reasons protests were successful in America was because it was driven by citizens, who were determined to see change.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party in the 2019 general elections, has asked Nigerians to fight for their rights just like Americans were doing against police brutality.

Moghalu in a tweet said the reasons protests were successful in America was because it was driven by citizens, who were determined to see change.

He asked Nigerians to shun complacency and fight for their self-interests.

He said, "Can anyone tell me the one single individual who is leading the protest against police brutality and racial injustice in America? The answer: Citizens. In the plural.

“Nigerian citizens should rise up for their rights and self-interest instead of waiting and looking for messiahs."

