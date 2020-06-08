US Embassy Staff In Abuja Pay Tribute To George Floyd, Call For End To Police Brutality

The diplomatic mission said it hoped Nigerians, Americans and the entire world would seize the opportunity to heal and increase understanding.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

Staff of the United States Embassy in Abuja on Monday posted a footage of going down on one knee in support of protests against police brutality towards persons of colour in America.

“The entire US Embassy Abuja community joined together in 84 seconds of silence in solidarity with those at home and around the world protesting the murders of George Floyd and others. 

“This is marking two weeks since George uttered the words ‘I can’t breathe’ numerous times before his tragic death.

“Now, it is time for healing, for compassion, greater communication, and increased understanding. We sincerely hope that all of us, Americans and Nigerians, will learn from this episode and use it as inspiration to create a better world,” the embassy said.

Saharareporters, New York

