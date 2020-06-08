WHO Announces Fresh Ebola Outbreak In Congo Democratic Republic

Nine infected persons and three other probable ones have been reported in Bandaka, which borders the Republic of Congo.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

The WHO is reporting another outbreak of Ebola in the Congo Democratic Republic.

Nine infected persons and three other probable ones have been reported in Bandaka, which borders the Republic of Congo.

Reuters reports that Genetic sequencing of the virus by Congo’s biomedical research laboratory showed the new outbreak is likely to have started as a “spillover event”, a transmission from an infected animal based on research published on virological.org, a molecular evolution and epidemiology forum. 

Since the latest outbreak of the virus last week, WHO said 300 persons had been vaccinated.

This is the 11th appearance of Ebola in Congo DR since the first epidemic, which started near the Ebola River in 1976.

The August 2018 outbreak was declared over on April 27.

Bandaka had 33 confirmed cases of the virus from the 2018 to 2020 episode of the outbreak.

