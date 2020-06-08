Wife Bathes Husband With Hot Water Over Disagreement In Bayelsa State

A resident of Bayelsa State, Mr Oyinkro Miebode, has been bathed with hot water by his wife over a quarrel at their apartment on INEC Road in Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Narrating his ordeal to SaharaReporters, Oyinkro said trouble started on the evening of June 2, 2020 when he slapped his wife for insulting him because he arrived too early to meet her somewhere in town to pick up her mobile phone.

He said, "I asked her why she was angry that I came early. I also asked her why she didn't tell me she would be coming early as well. That was when she started accusing me of monitoring her. She insulted me till we got home. I thought that we could settle the matter at home but it was hell.

"So out of anger, I slapped and instructed her to go to the bed room and sleep. At that point, a friend called me to come to his place for a birthday party, and unfortunately I came back home about 1am. So, I was sleeping on the sofa in the living room when suddenly she bathed me with hot water."

Several attempts to reach the alleged culprit, Mrs Maureen Miebode, proved abortive as she was said to be in hiding.

The family of the victim however, revealed that she had been calling her husband with strange phone numbers begging him to forgive her.