Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai

If there is no peace, you cannot run a school, you need peace to operate school, hospitals and other things. No price would be too much for peace. The only thing is to make sure parties involved honour their commitment

by Sahara Reporters Jun 08, 2020

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, says decisions made by governors of Zamfara and Katsina states in negotiating with bandits to stop attacks in their states are not wrong.

Yakasai, a former Liaison Officer to late President Shehu Shagari, spoke with SaharaReporters over constant attacks by bandits terrorizing residents of Katsina and the peace deal.

Tanko-Yakasai

The elder statesman recalled that the late President Umaru Yar’Adua Nigeria negotiated with Niger Delta militants and granted them amnesty which he said led to the surrender of the militants and restored peace in the region.

He said, “I don't oppose peace negotiations. The objective of the government is to bring about peace, negotiating with the bandits would bring about peace.

“There was provision for former President Goodluck to hold a meeting with Boko Haram before the election and Buhari himself promised to negotiate with them but unfortunately after coming to power, he did not.

“Negotiation is always the end of the conflict. Where there is a war between two sections, even if one defeats the other one, ultimately, they sit around the table to work out how to deal with peace. It is normal and it is done all over. 

“Conflict always ends with negotiation. You don't live on fighting till the end of your life. The ultimate objective is to secure peace, either by defeating your opponent or by negotiation.”

Asked whether it was right for the government to give bandits money, he said, “If there is no peace, you cannot run a school, you need peace to operate school, hospitals and other things. No price would be too much for peace. The only thing is to make sure parties involved honour their commitment.”

