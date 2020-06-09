African Streets, Cities, Monuments Still Named After Slave Owners, Colonizers Who Oppressed Us –Shehu Sani

Sani said it was disgraceful to preserve the names of people, who enslaved and oppressed Africans thereby preserving their dishonourable legacies.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

Shehu Sani, former Nigerian lawmaker, has condemned the retention of names associated with the colonial era on monuments, cities and streets in Africa.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, he said, "Many African towns and cities are still dotted with streets named after those who colonized us, buildings named after those who enslaved us, monuments named after those who exploited us, towns named after those who invaded and raped us. Preserving dishonourable legacies in our homes."

