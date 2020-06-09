BREAKING: Bandits Attack Several Katsina Communities

Armed bandits on Tuesday evening attacked several villages under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The communities attacked are Kasidau, Maigora and many nearby settlements.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the bandits started shooting sporadically and while people were running, they started burning houses and rustling an unspecified number of cattle.

Recall that residents of Yantumaki town under Danmusa Local Government Area of the state burnt down a billboard bearing the picture of President Muhammadu Buhari and logo of the All Progressives Congress during a protest against the continued attack and killings by bandits in the state.