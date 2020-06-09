BREAKING: Burundi's Dictatorial President Dies Of Heart Attack

President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, aged 55, has died of a heart attack.
The government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.
The statement said he was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.
His condition then improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
URGENT: Le Gouvernement de la RÃ©publique du Burundi annonce avec une trÃ¨s grande tristesse le dÃ©cÃ¨s inopinÃ© de Son Excellence Pierre Nkurunziza, PrÃ©sident de la RÃ©publique du Burundi, survenu Ã lâHÃ´pital du Cinquantenaire de Karusi suite Ã un arrÃªt cardiaque ce 8 juin 2020. pic.twitter.com/PP46kKzAM5— Burundi Government (@BurundiGov) June 9, 2020