BREAKING: Burundi's Dictatorial President Dies Of Heart Attack

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, aged 55, has died of a heart attack.

The government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.  Pierre Nkurunziza.

The statement said he was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.

His condition then improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Saharareporters, New York

