BREAKING: Nigeria Records 663 New COVID-19 Cases

"Lagos-170, Ogun-108, Bauchi-69, Ebonyi-49, Edo-33, Rivers-30, FCT-26, Jigawa-26, Delta-20, Anambra-17, Gombe-16, Kano-16, Imo-15, Abia-14, Borno-11, Oyo-11, Plateau-8, Kebbi-6, Kaduna-6, Ondo-4, Niger-2, Katsina-2, Osun-1, Ekiti-1, Kwara-1 and 1 in Nasarawa-1."

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 663 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 13,464.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday. 

It said, “663 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-170, Ogun-108, Bauchi-69, Ebonyi-49, Edo-33, Rivers-30, FCT-26, Jigawa-26, Delta-20, Anambra-17, Gombe-16, Kano-16, Imo-15, Abia-14, Borno-11, Oyo-11, Plateau-8, Kebbi-6, Kaduna-6, Ondo-4, Niger-2, Katsina-2, Osun-1, Ekiti-1, Kwara-1 and 1 in Nasarawa-1.

“13464 cases of ‪#COVID19Nigeria. Discharged: 4206, deaths: 365.”

