BREAKING: Nigeria Records 663 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 663 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 13,464.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

It said, “663 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-170, Ogun-108, Bauchi-69, Ebonyi-49, Edo-33, Rivers-30, FCT-26, Jigawa-26, Delta-20, Anambra-17, Gombe-16, Kano-16, Imo-15, Abia-14, Borno-11, Oyo-11, Plateau-8, Kebbi-6, Kaduna-6, Ondo-4, Niger-2, Katsina-2, Osun-1, Ekiti-1, Kwara-1 and 1 in Nasarawa-1.

“13464 cases of ‪#COVID19Nigeria. Discharged: 4206, deaths: 365.”