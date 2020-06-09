Civil Rights Coalition Protests Death Of Man Unlawfully Arrested And Killed By SARS In Edo State

Civil rights groups under the auspices of Talakawa's Parliament and One Love Foundation have marched against the Special Anti Robbery Squad in Edo State led by SP Rex Makanju over the death of Hamilton Osahenhen Obazee, who was unlawfully arrested and tortured by personnel of SARS until he died.

Obazee, a father of four children, was arrested at Megon Guest House and Restaurant, Opposite S&T Barracks, Ugbowo-Lagos Road at about 12pm on March 6, 2020 when he went to charge his mobile phone as a result of epileptic power supply in his neighbourhood.

The SARS team led by Makanju invaded the guest house and arrested almost 20 persons including staff, who were later released after settling the policemen with huge amount of money.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the state capital, on Tuesday, leader of the protesters, Marxist Kola Edokpayi, condemned the police for brutalising Obazee and causing his death in their custody.

He called on Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Babaunde Kokumo, to bring the culprits to book to serve as deterrent to other trigger-happy officers, who take delight in engaging in extra-judicial killings.

President of One Love Foundation, Patriot Patrick Eholor, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide tracking devices to the police in Edo to help protect lives.

He called for the redeployment of the Officer in Charge of SARS in the state so as to instill discipline in men of the unit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Admin, DCP Kanayo Valentine, promised the protesters that justice will be done on the matter.

The protesters vowed to embark on a 10-day protest against SARS until justice prevailed.