COVID-19: Kaduna State Government Lifts Lockdown, Reopens Worship Centers, Businesses

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, has lifted the partial lockdown in the state put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.



The governor made the announcement in a television broadcast on Monday.



He said, “From tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2020, the Quarantine Order is amended to permit a significant reopening of the state. The restriction of intra-state movement is lifted, subject to a night-time curfew of 8pm to 5am. Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai



“Subject to compliance with safe reopening protocols, businesses can reopen, with the provision of thermometers for temperature checks, sanitizers or hand washing equipment and physical distancing measures within all facilities. Working hours will be from 9am to 3pm daily.



“Church services are allowed only on Sundays and Mosques are allowed to conduct only Friday Jumat services, for the time being, subject to compliance with the safety stipulations in the guidelines.



“Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hairdressing and barbing salons can reopen; hotels can fully open, but with their restaurants and bars offering only room service. Restaurants may all reopen after decontamination, but are still restricted to takeaways.”