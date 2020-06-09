ICPC Arrests Benue Lawmaker Over Certificate Forgery

Kuranen was on Tuesday questioned by officials of the ICPC after being accused by his constituents of forging his 1998 May/June Senior Secondary Certificate Examination result.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has launched an investigation into how lawmaker representing Logo Constituency in Benue State House of Assembly, Victor Yagba Kuranen, forged his certificate to contest election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019. 

Kuranen was on Tuesday questioned by officials of the ICPC after being accused by his constituents of forging his 1998 May/June Senior Secondary Certificate Examination result. 

After thorough findings, the West Africa Examination Council confirmed that the lawmaker’s result was forged after the grade of P8 in English language was altered to C6.

Kuranen successfully used the forged result to gain admission into the Benue State University in 2002 and graduated with Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 2006.

A loyalist of the lawmaker, Barrister Terkura Damsa, told SaharaReporters that the Benue State Election Petitions Tribunal already gave judgment on the issue of his certificate and that Kuranen wasn’t detained and had been released to go by the ICPC. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Five Months In Prison For Alleged Fraud, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Resumes Senate Plenary On Tuesday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nasarawa Governor Sacks Secretary To State Government Over Alleged Incompetence, Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Taraba Killings: Outrage As Malami Spares Army Mastermind, Other Soldiers Trial
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Burundi's Dictatorial President Dies Of Heart Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Drama In Senate As RMRDC Boss Lists ‘Kilishi’ As Research Breakthrough
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Katsina Residents Protest Repeated Attacks By Bandits, Blast President Buhari, Masari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics After Five Months In Prison For Alleged Fraud, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Resumes Senate Plenary On Tuesday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Drunk Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nasarawa Governor Sacks Secretary To State Government Over Alleged Incompetence, Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Taraba Killings: Outrage As Malami Spares Army Mastermind, Other Soldiers Trial
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics NERC Gives Discos Two Weeks to Explain Uncapped Estimated Billing In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad