ICPC Arrests Benue Lawmaker Over Certificate Forgery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has launched an investigation into how lawmaker representing Logo Constituency in Benue State House of Assembly, Victor Yagba Kuranen, forged his certificate to contest election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019.

Kuranen was on Tuesday questioned by officials of the ICPC after being accused by his constituents of forging his 1998 May/June Senior Secondary Certificate Examination result.

After thorough findings, the West Africa Examination Council confirmed that the lawmaker’s result was forged after the grade of P8 in English language was altered to C6.

Kuranen successfully used the forged result to gain admission into the Benue State University in 2002 and graduated with Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 2006.

A loyalist of the lawmaker, Barrister Terkura Damsa, told SaharaReporters that the Benue State Election Petitions Tribunal already gave judgment on the issue of his certificate and that Kuranen wasn’t detained and had been released to go by the ICPC.