NDDC Scandal: Nwaoboshi To Drag Buhari's Aide, Onochie, To Court Over Provocative Comments

Onochie had referred to Nwaoboshi as a thief while accusing him of embezzling funds by collecting contracts from the NDDC with 11 different companies without executing them

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has threatened to drag Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, to court for alleged defamation of character over social media comments on him.

In a letter of litigation written to Mrs Onochie on Tuesday in Abuja by solicitors to Nwaoboshi, she was given 48 hours to retract all her demeaning comments against the lawmaker as regards contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission or face litigation immediately.

Onochie said, “I was at an event in his home town when he spoke in our Anioma language, declaring himself a thief. I am an Ada Anioma. I was raised in Anioma land. We do not take what belongs to others, let alone pride ourselves in being thieves.

“But we elected him to be our representative. Didn’t we. In 2023, he would be our deputy governor had President Buhari not ordered a Forensic Audit to clean up the NDDC.

“All those talks about Lauretta Onochie is not dishing out cash is because I’m not a thief. You should be proud of me. I am proud of me.

“All those talks about Peter Nwaoboshi being a nice man for stealing your billions and giving you a pittance, the chicken has come home to roost.”

Nwaoboshi's solicitors in the letter dated 9th June, 2020 and addressed to Onochie, chronicled all her alleged disparaging comments against the lawmaker, demanding a retraction and apology within 48-hours.

Nwaoboshi claimed that if she failed to retract the comments, legal actions would be instituted against her.  See Also Corruption EXPOSED: How Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Akpabio, NDDC Interim Management Committee Fraudulently Paid Over N600m For ‘Media Support’ To Cover Corrupt Activities 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

"Consequent upon your unsubstantiated allegations against our client, he demands that you publish/post a retraction on all your social media platforms and tender an unreserved apology to him within forty eight hours from the day of delivery of this letter.

"Take note that if you fail to comply with the demands as stated above, we have our client's instructions to take legal action against you without further recourse to you.

"A stitch in time saves nine,” Nwaoboshi solicitors said.

Nwaoboshi claimed that the comments by Onochie was meant to ridicule his image before Nigerians.

