Ondo Activist Accuses Governor Akeredolu Of Blocking Him On Twitter For Demanding Accountability

An activist based in Ondo State, Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo, has accused the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of blocking him on Twitter for simply demanding accountability on how state resources were being spent.

Ajongbolo had recently helped trend #OndoMissingFunds on Twitter with a lot of residents of the state jumping into the conversation to demand how their taxes were being spent.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Ajongbolo said he was blocked by the governor on Twitter for demanding how the N4.3bn kept in a secret account for over 10 years was spent. Governor Akeredolu

He said, "A week ago, I led residents and indigenes of Ondo State on a Twitter protest to demand the whereabouts of our N4.3bn stashed in a Zenith bank account in 2008, discovered and spent in 2018 by the government of Arakunrin Akeredolu without the knowledge and approval of the state's House of Assembly.

"Using #OndoMissingFunds, we demanded that explanation be given on the 'butchered' money, the interests it accrued in 10 years and the 'consultant' who was paid a whopping 35 per cent of the money, allegedly converting it to internally generated revenue.

"I wanted to remind the governor or his Twitter handler something this afternoon and I discovered I have been blocked.

"Who does that? A man who eats our commonwealth, drinks from our common patrimony and rides vehicles purchased from our taxes is now blocking Ondo active citizens from asking questions."

Now that Akeredolu has imposed another dusk-to-dawn curfew on us in Ondo State, we will lay all the blames on the feet of the government.



I'm not talking about you blocking me! pic.twitter.com/2778gg7i6z — Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo (@arakunrinajos) June 8, 2020

Commissioner for Information in the state, Donal Ojogo, could not be reached for comments, however, a government official stated that Governor Akeredolu had always received criticisms well no matter how harsh.

The official said, "The social media platforms are meant for interactions but seems people are now taking it for granted by using it to insult their leaders."