Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Oyo Communities, Hundreds Rendered Homeless

Hundreds of residents have been rendered homeless in Oke Ogun region of Oyo State as a Monday night rainstorm wreaked havoc across the area.

It was gathered that the heavy downpour accompanied by storm lasted for several hours, blowing off the roof of many houses.

An aged man, Mr Adelani Ishola, whose building and shops were destroyed, said he no longer had any shelter over his head.

He urged government and relevant agencies to come to their aid in order to give them hope to face the challenge before them.

Some of the affected areas include Iseyin, Itasa, Elekokan, Iganna, Idiko, Oke-Amu , Okeho, Ilero, Isemi, Ayetoro and Ilua.

The rainstorm also damaged schools and electric poles in the area, disrupting power supply to the communities.

Some victims, who are still counting their losses following the disaster, lamented that no form of emergency relief had been provided for them by government.