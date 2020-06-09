Restrict Movement Of Herdsmen From Other African Countries Into Nigeria To Stop Attack On Farmers —Reps Tell President Buhari

The House of Representatives has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to impose movement restrictions on herdsmen from other African countries to stop attacks on Nigerian farmers.



Attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen continue to occur in farming communities all over Nigeria, leading to deaths, destruction and massive displacement.



At plenary on Tuesday, Ndidi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) raised a motion to end the migration of herdsmen into Nigeria since it had been cited consistently by security agencies as the reason for attacks on indigent farmers.



He said, “The violent conflicts between the nomadic herders from neighbouring countries and local farmers is escalating by the day to more states of the federation, and if left unchecked will further threaten the security and stability of the nation.



“The clashes are becoming potentially as dangerous as the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.



“Yet to date, response to the crisis at both the federal and state levels have been very poor and ineffective.



“It has become necessary to lend a voice to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State that a stop be put to the movement of herdsmen from other African countries to Nigeria.



“This is so as to curb the rate of crimes and conflicts associated with their movements across Nigeria."



The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.