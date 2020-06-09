Restrict Movement Of Herdsmen From Other African Countries Into Nigeria To Stop Attack On Farmers —Reps Tell President Buhari

Attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen continue to occur in farming communities all over Nigeria, leading to deaths, destruction and massive displacement.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

The House of Representatives has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to impose movement restrictions on herdsmen from other African countries to stop attacks on Nigerian farmers.

Attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen continue to occur in farming communities all over Nigeria, leading to deaths, destruction and massive displacement.

At plenary on Tuesday, Ndidi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) raised a motion to end the migration of herdsmen into Nigeria since it had been cited consistently by security agencies as the reason for attacks on indigent farmers. 

He said, “The violent conflicts between the nomadic herders from neighbouring countries and local farmers is escalating by the day to more states of the federation, and if left unchecked will further threaten the security and stability of the nation.

“The clashes are becoming potentially as dangerous as the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

“Yet to date, response to the crisis at both the federal and state levels have been very poor and ineffective.

“It has become necessary to lend a voice to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State that a stop be put to the movement of herdsmen from other African countries to Nigeria.

“This is so as to curb the rate of crimes and conflicts associated with their movements across Nigeria."

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Confirms Direct Primary For Edo APC, Indirect For PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS COVID-19: Slash Workers Salaries, Senator Ali Ndume Tells Nigerian Government, Urges Citizens To Make 'Sacrifice'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Finance REVEALED: How Nigerian Presidency, Office Of National Security Adviser, Others Got More Money Than Appropriated In 2016, 2018
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Burundi's Dictatorial President Dies Of Heart Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Confirms Direct Primary For Edo APC, Indirect For PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 663 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Angry Katsina Youths Set Ablaze Buhari, APC Billboards Over Rising Insecurity, Incessant Killings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS COVID-19: Slash Workers Salaries, Senator Ali Ndume Tells Nigerian Government, Urges Citizens To Make 'Sacrifice'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Kaduna State Government Lifts Lockdown, Reopens Worship Centers, Businesses
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Finance REVEALED: How Nigerian Presidency, Office Of National Security Adviser, Others Got More Money Than Appropriated In 2016, 2018
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Drama In Senate As RMRDC Boss Lists ‘Kilishi’ As Research Breakthrough
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nasarawa Governor Sacks Secretary To State Government Over Alleged Incompetence, Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad