23 Bodies Recovered After Communal Clash In Adamawa State

The remains of 23 persons have so far been recovered after a deadly communal clash in Adamawa State.

Earlier on Wednesday, SaharaReporters had reported that many were feared dead in a violent conflict involving 'Lunguda' and 'Waja' tribes in Lafiya under Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

A resident of Zakawon, one of the villages torched in the violence, Adel Rara, who managed to escape to Yola, the state capital, told SaharaReporters that 23 dead bodies had so far been recovered.

Rara added that more fatalities were expected as many people were unaccounted for as at 7:00pm on Wednesday.

He said, "I personally counted 16 bodies in Zakawon and around the Lowcost area.

"I was also informed that six more bodies were recovered at Mamsirmi and Tarakra villages."

However, spokesperson for the police in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, could not confirm the fatalities.

He said, "Detectives have not returned from the area, so I cannot confirm any fatality.

"But I can confirm that we have so far arrested 32 people in connection with the violence."

