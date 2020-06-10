24 Army Officers, 9 Prisoners, 36 others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

This comes a week after the State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, tested positive for COVID-19.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 10, 2020

Bauchi State recorded 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, has said.

This is the highest reported in a day since the outbreak of the virus in the state.

According to Mohammed, 24 of the new cases are personnel of the Nigerian Army newly transferred to Bauchi while nine are prisoners.

This comes a week after the State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, tested positive for COVID-19. Tela is currently undergoing treatment at the state isolation centre.

