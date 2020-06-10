Bauchi Constituents Commence Recall Process Of APC Senator, Bulkachuwa, Over Poor Representation

A youth group in Bauchi North Senatorial District, Katagum Focus Frontiers, has initiated moves to recall Adamu Muhammed Bulkachuwa, Senator representing the zone in the National Assembly.

The group in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, accused Bulkachuwa of abandoning his zone and failing to keep in touch with his constituents.

According to the letter dated June 10, 2020, and signed by the group’s Chairman, Sa’idu Ibrahim Chinade, the Senator was said to have deserted his constituency for over seven months with no presence or project from him.

The letter reads, “We are living in unprecedented times as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Trust this finds you safe and well. The Katagum Focus Frontiers wish to inform you that we are extremely displeased with the poor representation of Senator Adamu Muhammed Bulkachuwa, his recall process has begun.

“The good people of Bauchi North Senatorial District always look to have a reliable, dedicated and competent legislature to represent their affairs. Unfortunately this is not the case as Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa has shown incompetence and poor representation. He has disappeared into thin air, evidently deserted his constituency for over seven months with no iconic presence or project from him.

“In view of the unending complaints, grievances registered by members of Bauchi North and efforts to call him to order being abortive. APC leaders from Kafin Kuka Ward in Katagum Local Government Area suspended him on 9th June, 2020.

“Under the Nigerian Constitution, Senator May have their services ended priority the normal expiration of their constitutionally established terms of office or by their resignation or death, or by recall processes as stated in section 69 of the 1999 constitution which provides steps on how a senator can be recalled from the Senate.

“It is of vital importance that the welfare of the electorates is prioritized, however, Senator Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa has failed woefully in this regard. We are resolute in his recall and hope you will understand.”