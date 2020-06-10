Bauchi Frontline Doctor Dies Of COVID-19

Dr Bello Katagum, a COVID-19 frontline health worker in Bauchi State, has died of the virus.

His death was announced by Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency during the daily briefing of the COVID-19 update in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed praised the late doctor, describing him as a “respected pillar of health management in Bauchi and Nigeria”.

He said, “We lost a doctor today to COVID-19, he was a most respected pillar of health management in Bauchi and Nigeria.

“He was one of the first consultants we ever produced in the North and unfortunately we lost this gem. He is part of the index cases of my deputy governor.

“Bello has given us so much support in Bauchi State, he established a hospital, he treated our parents and he was even a resident in the hospital just to be there for us all.

“His death was a big loss for us."

Meanwhile, the state confirmed it has 131 current active cases having received an increase in positive cases.

The COVID-19 response team said the state is awaiting results of 71 samples as more samples will be collected and sent for testing.