Ondo 2020: Secondus Promises Credible Primary, Jegede Picks Nomination Form

The Peoples Democratic Party has said it will ensure that the July 22 governorship primary of the party in Ondo State is credible and transparent.

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the party, gave the assurance when Eyitayo Jegede, visited the secretariat to collect his nomination form on Tuesday.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is one of the leading aspirants contesting the PDP governorship ticket for the October 10 election.

He said the party will give every aspirant, who has also shown interest in the contest, a level playing field.

Secondus, who was represented by the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Mr Yemi Akinwonmi, said the responsibility of the party was to conduct a primary election that would be accepted by all.

"The party (PDP) is known for conducting free, fair and credible primary elections and that of Ondo State will also be credible because we have the history of doing it right.

"We know you all and what you have done before and we are assuring that every process will be transparent. Although, our observation is that since Ondo people have been coming here for the form, they are all young men.

"So, it shows that the era of the old school is gradually fading away."

In his response, Jegede said all the aspirants were working to ensure the PDP emerged victorious in the forthcoming governorship poll.

He noted that the opposition party was ready to back power from the incumbent All Progressives Congress in the state.